"We are alive and that's what matters": Mother of children injured in Regent Street crash speaks out

A woman injured when a car struck her family outside a church on Regent Street yesterday has commented on the accident.

Natalie Sobolewski posted on a public Facebook page identifying herself as the mother of two boys who were hurt when the silver Peugeot left the road just before midday on Sunday.

Her sons, one of whom is a baby, suffered minor injuries. Photos from the scene showed a child's pushchair crushed against a wall.

Witnesses react at scene of Regent Street crash

"It was me and my children that were struck by the car, and yes my son was in the pram that got squashed against the wall. We are all in hospital and by the grace of God my sons are OK. My son has a few scratches but is alive and my older son walked away with minor sratches. I have pelvic and back injuries but we are alive and that's all that matters right now. A driver crashed into the silver car and sent it spinning right into us and the church."

A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Peugeot suffered serious injuries in the accident outside the UCKG religious centre. The driver and two other passengers received minor injuries.

Witnesses said the driver of the Peugeot swerved to avoid an accident in the road before ploughing into the church.

A blue Audi, further down towards the city centre, was also damaged.

Police said a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit.

Tricia, a member of the UCKG, said:

"The service was just finishing so everyone was leaving.

"The car crashed into the door and it fell back.

"Some people were injured, including a woman who was holding a baby. I don't think there was a baby in the pram."

The new UCKG Help Centre at 12 Regent Street, opened in January.