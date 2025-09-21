The future of a popular south Leeds allotment has been secured thanks to a £50,000 donation.

The Lady Pit Lane Allotments in Beeston, run by charity organisation Groundwork Yorkshire, is one of five communities across the UK to benefit from the funding.

Donated by the Nextdoor Foundation, the money will allow the site to expand its role as a community hub and deliver more training through Groundwork’s Green Skills course.

The Groundwork team and community gardeners. | Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

The first group to benefit will be ex-offenders, who will receive hands-on horticultural training to help them find work.

The allotment is already in use by a wide range of local residents, including people with learning difficulties and mental health issues.

One regular, former landscape gardener and armed forces veteran, Paul, said the hub is a “lifeline” after years of struggling with PTSD, depression, and poor health.

Armed forces veteran Paul called the hub a “lifeline”. | Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

Groundwork Yorkshire executive director Adrian Curtis said: “This will make a real and lasting difference to people in some of our most disadvantaged communities. At Lady Pit Lane Allotment we see every day how green spaces change lives, not only by teaching vital skills but by building confidence, connection and hope.”

Nextdoor Foundation president Kelsey Grady added: “The Lady Pit Lane Allotment shows how powerful green spaces can be in fostering skills, friendship and greater community wellbeing. We are proud to partner with Groundwork to secure its future.”

Groundwork is inviting more local people to get involved at the site and is seeking support from businesses to help the project grow further.