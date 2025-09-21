Brunch can be one of the most sociable meals to enjoy. Combining breakfast and lunch, brunch has become a cultural phenomenon due to its social aspect, as well as delicious dishes.

Classic brunch dishes include the likes of pancakes, egg benedict, fritattas, cakes and more, served alongside tea, coffee or juice.

However in some cases, brunch can refer to afternoon tea with bottomless alcoholic drinks such as cocktails or prosecco.

Whichever is your favourite way to enjoy a brunch, DesignMyNight has shared the top places for brunch across the UK - here is the top 10.

1 . Brewhouse & Kitchen, Worthing Worthing-based Brewhouse & Kitchen serves up a wide selection of delicious and unique brunch dishes from buttermilk pancakes to chorizo and poached eggs on toast, with something to suit all tastes.

2 . Cargo, Coventry If you're into more of a party-style brunch, then Cargo in Coventry is worth a visit. On Saturdays and Sundays, it offers bottomless brunch which features gorgeous food and free-flowing drinks.

3 . Laila, Edinburgh Laila in Edinburgh has a quirky yet girly decor, and serves up delicious Middle Eastern-inspired breakfast dishes at an affordable price.

4 . Backseat Becky's, Oxford Backseat Becky's hosts Becky's Bottomless Brunch every Saturday and Sunday. The brunch features a classic breakfast dish alongside two hours of unlimited drinks.

5 . The Guinea, Tunbridge Wells The Guinea in Tunbridge Wells serves up a two-course bottomless brunch, which features bottomless drinks, delicious main meals such as pasta and burgers and finished with a chocolate brownie.

6 . Ballie Ballerson, London Unlock your inner child at London's Ballie Ballerson as you get to play in a ball pit while enjoying 90 minutes of bottomless drinks served alongside pizza.