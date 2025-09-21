Wistful photos capture life around Woodhouse in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These wistful photos chart a decade in the life of a Leeds suburb whose neighbour is the city centre.

These wistful photos chart a decade in the life of a Leeds suburb whose neighbour is the city centre.

Local landmarks, pubs and familiar streets are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane to Woodhouse in the 1960s. They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS2 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

1. Woodhouse in the 1960s

The Tonbridge Hotel public house on the corner of Tonbridge Street, left, and Back Blundell Street in September 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Woodhouse in the 1960s

October 1962 and pictured is Albert Street which has two houses remaining. The off-licence shop was licenced to Beatrice Brotton. Moseley Street is on the right. Ridge Road continued onto Woodhouse Ridge. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Grosvenor Hill in August 1967.. The steps on the right lead down to Servia Hill. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Back view of Buslingthorpe School in August 1967. Area in the foreground had been site of Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street, and what was locally called 'Buggy Park', an open space which children used as a playground. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Cambridge Road in August 1967 featuring a shop, with a window on Walker Grove. This was once a butchers shop, seen here with the name 'Steves'. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Cambridge Road in August 1967. On the left is the end of Vaughan Street, next is a hardware shop, business of Keith and son. Then pictured is S.Appletons shoe shop. Oakfield Street can be seen, used as storage area for the shoe shop. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

