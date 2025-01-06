Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were still at the scene of a huge blaze this morning (January 6), days after it broke out.

Dramatic footage of the fire at the metal recycling plant on Knowsthorpe Way in Cross Green shows flames rising from the site, with plumes of black smoke seen for miles around.

The huge blaze broke out at the metal recycling plant on Knowsthorpe Way in Cross Green on January 4. | Submitted/National World

It was first reported on Saturday (January 4) shortly before 7.30pm - but crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene today.

Seven engines were initially sent to the blaze, along with aerial units. The following day, firefighters were still tackling the incident as road closures were put in place at Knowsthorpe Gate and residents were advised to check before travelling.

In an update this morning, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews still in attendance at this incident - 4 Fire appliances, 1 Aerial ladder platform, High Volume pump in use.”

Road closures are still in place around the area, primarily affecting Knowsthorpe Gate.