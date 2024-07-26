Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been told that it needs to improve on how it prevents blazes following a recent report.

The latest Inspection Report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published yesterday (Thursday).

There were plenty of positives for the service, having been rated ‘good’ in seven out of a possible 11 areas. Among these they were praised for responding to fires and emergencies, understanding fire and risk and responding to major incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire service staff in Yorkshire had more than 30,000 days off due to mental health issues in four years, new stats show (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only area they were found to ‘require improvement’ was in preventing fires and other risks. The report said the service needs to make sure it delivers safe and well visits in a timely manner, having found some high-risk cases that had been waiting for a safe and well visit for over five months.

Summing up the findings, Michelle Skeer from HMICFRS said: “I am pleased with the performance of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, but it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. For example, the service needs to make sure that prevention activities are carried out in a timely manner to help keep people safe in the home.

“I am pleased to see that the service has made progress since our 2021 inspection. For example, the service has improved measures and processes that support performance management of its key business functions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that staff shortages due to sickness are reducing prevention team activity, control room capacity and the availability of fire engines, but the service has taken steps to address this.

The inspectorate has changed the way it assesses services since the last report in 2021, making it “impossible” to make direct comparisons.

Chief Fire Officer John Roberts said: “Whilst there have been significant improvements in our prevention activities since our 2021 inspection, and our continued journey to improve has been recognised, there are still areas to develop and improve further.

“Due to our robust internal self-assessment processes, some of the interventions are already underway and we are seeing tangible changes in many areas, and we look forward to seeing the continued efforts of colleagues realised in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor Darren O’Donovan said: “Our Service has not been immune to the financial challenges faced across all public services in recent years and the real impact of this is being felt across WYFRS.