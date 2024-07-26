West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service 'needs to improve' fire prevention services, inspectorate report finds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest Inspection Report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published yesterday (Thursday).
There were plenty of positives for the service, having been rated ‘good’ in seven out of a possible 11 areas. Among these they were praised for responding to fires and emergencies, understanding fire and risk and responding to major incidents.
The only area they were found to ‘require improvement’ was in preventing fires and other risks. The report said the service needs to make sure it delivers safe and well visits in a timely manner, having found some high-risk cases that had been waiting for a safe and well visit for over five months.
Summing up the findings, Michelle Skeer from HMICFRS said: “I am pleased with the performance of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, but it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. For example, the service needs to make sure that prevention activities are carried out in a timely manner to help keep people safe in the home.
“I am pleased to see that the service has made progress since our 2021 inspection. For example, the service has improved measures and processes that support performance management of its key business functions.”
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
She added that staff shortages due to sickness are reducing prevention team activity, control room capacity and the availability of fire engines, but the service has taken steps to address this.
The inspectorate has changed the way it assesses services since the last report in 2021, making it “impossible” to make direct comparisons.
Chief Fire Officer John Roberts said: “Whilst there have been significant improvements in our prevention activities since our 2021 inspection, and our continued journey to improve has been recognised, there are still areas to develop and improve further.
“Due to our robust internal self-assessment processes, some of the interventions are already underway and we are seeing tangible changes in many areas, and we look forward to seeing the continued efforts of colleagues realised in the near future.”
Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor Darren O’Donovan said: “Our Service has not been immune to the financial challenges faced across all public services in recent years and the real impact of this is being felt across WYFRS.
“In spite of this, the hard work and dedication of the service is reflected in this undoubtedly positive report. The recommendations made are already being implemented and the communities of West Yorkshire can be assured that the service is doing everything it can to keep them and their loved ones safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.