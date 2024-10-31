Captivating photos take you back to Cross Green in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos take you up and down the streets of Cross Green in the 1960s.

Row upon row of back-to-backs dominate these images which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS9 home during the 1960s. They are published courtesy of Eric Jaquier and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Easy Road in 1969. A baby in a pushchair is on the pavement outside one of the red brick terraced homes. This is perhaps May Grove. Behind the fencing is the railway line that ran from Waterloo Pit at Temple Newsam to the coal staith (Waterloo Main Colliery Depot) at the junction of Easy Road and Cross Green Lane. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

Four double fronted back-to-back terraced houses on Falmouth Place in July 1965. They are flanked by yards originally built to house the shared outside toilets. Clothes hang on washing lines stretched across the street and number 17 on the left has a boarded up window. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Dunhill's Transport Cafe on South Accommodation Road pictured in May 1967. In view is the suspension bridge over the River Aire. Hunslet was located on the other side of the bridge. John Eaton Street is to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Back Timber Place onto the back entrance and garden of number 12 Timber Place, where a lady stands in the doorway. Pictured in May 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

John Eaton Street pictured in May 1967. Located off South Accommodation Road, just before the suspension bridge which carried traffic across to Hunslet. These were through houses with entrances on Bridge View. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Bridgewater Place pictured in July 1965. A box has been mounted on the left of number 22 for milk deliveries. On the left is a shared outside toilet block and ginnel leading through to Bridgewater Terrace. Visible on the far left is an electricity sub station surrounded by railings. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

