Captivating photos take you back to Cross Green in the 1960s

1 . Cross Green in focus

Easy Road in 1969. A baby in a pushchair is on the pavement outside one of the red brick terraced homes. This is perhaps May Grove. Behind the fencing is the railway line that ran from Waterloo Pit at Temple Newsam to the coal staith (Waterloo Main Colliery Depot) at the junction of Easy Road and Cross Green Lane. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier