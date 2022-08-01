The fourth-largest mobile network provider Three had been seeing a number of connectivity issues across the United Kingdom - including Leeds - on Monday morning.

A company that connects over 13.3 million people throughout the country, as well as just over 3 million in Ireland.

However, users have been reporting issues connecting to the service - so here is everything you need to know: such as is the service back up now and what Three has said.

What has happened?

Three users have been reporting service outages in the UK throughout the morning of Monday, 1 August 2022.

The company - which is owned by Hutchinson Whampoa, an Asian investment holding organisation - has seen its customers report issues, mainly in big cities.

According to Down Detector, a lot of the reports have come from the likes of London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Customers have been reporting no signal or service at all in their local area, here are some examples:

However, it is understood that the service is back to working order at the time of publication.

What can I do?

Three operate a live chat service that customers can take advantage of to get advice to help with a problem.

However, customers are having issues connecting with the system due to the high amount of people currently using the service.

Please visit the Three website to check if the live service is operational and for more information and support.

What has Three said?

No official statement from the mobile service provider has been issued so far at the time of publication.