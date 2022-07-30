Leeds United 6 Cagliari 2 recap - Injuries update after Whites blitz Italians

Leeds United take in their final pre-season friendly this evening as recently-relegated Serie B side Cagliari visit Elland Road for a 6.45pm kick-off.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:53 pm

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments on a bumper evening from both the England Lionesses bid for European glory and then United’s final pre-season friendly.

We will bring you build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from LS11.

FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United take on Cagliari at Elland Road, above.

Leeds United 3 Cagliari 2 LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 21:55

  • 6.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Cagliari relegated to Serie B last season
  • Leeds United’s final friendly
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 21:55

Jesse Marsch’s injuries update

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 21:54

Player ratings

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:34

FULL TIME

Good stuff. 6-2

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:32

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL! IT’S SIX!

90: Koch heads home an Aaronson free kick

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:27

Attendance

29,046

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:27

Aaronson the provider

84: Gets to the byline down the right, low cutback and an easy finish for Rodrigo

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:25

GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HAT TRICK!!!

84: RODRIGO!!!

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:24

Luvombo involved again

83: Booked for diving in the box, looks a good player though

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:21

CHANCE LEEDS

80: Free header for Struijk, sent wide

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 20:18

Over the bar

77: From Harrison

