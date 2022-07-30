Leeds United 6 Cagliari 2 recap - Injuries update after Whites blitz Italians

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments on a bumper evening from both the England Lionesses bid for European glory and then United’s final pre-season friendly.
We will bring you build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from LS11.
Leeds United 3 Cagliari 2 LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 21:55
- 6.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Cagliari relegated to Serie B last season
- Leeds United’s final friendly
Jesse Marsch’s injuries update
Player ratings
FULL TIME
Good stuff. 6-2
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL! IT’S SIX!
90: Koch heads home an Aaronson free kick
Attendance
29,046
Aaronson the provider
84: Gets to the byline down the right, low cutback and an easy finish for Rodrigo
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HAT TRICK!!!
84: RODRIGO!!!
Luvombo involved again
83: Booked for diving in the box, looks a good player though
CHANCE LEEDS
80: Free header for Struijk, sent wide
Over the bar
77: From Harrison