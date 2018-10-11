In pictures: Historic Horsforth - the Leeds town once considered to have the largest population of any UK village

During the latter part of the 19th century it was considered to have the largest population of any village in the UK.

Nowadays Horsforth has expanded into a bustling town.

It boasts a rich history and was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Horseford, Horseforde, Hoseforde.

Horsforth was historically a township in the parish of Guiseley. It became a separate civil parish in 1866. Back in the day railways, turnpike roads, tramways and the nearby canal made it a focus for almost all forms of public and commercial transport.

The parish and urban district were abolished in 1974 and merged into the new City of Leeds metropolitan district.

In 1999 Horsforth became a civil parish and a parish council was created, which exercised its right to declare Horsforth a town.

