In pictures: Historic Pudsey - the Leeds market town famed for treacle mines and ducks flying backwards

Its residents are renowned for their dry sense of humour. with this Leeds town being previously famous both for its fabled treacle mines and backwards flying ducks.

That’s right we are talking Pudsey in west Leeds.

When monks first came to Kirkstall Abbey, they used to graze their sheep on land at Pudsey.

It became a town in its own right in 1878, although the borough of Pudsey was not incorporated until 1900 and incidentally, this was the last such bill to be granted by Queen Victoria. There was a plan to make Pudsey part of Leeds in 1922 but local people firmly rejected the idea. However, by 1937, parts of the borough were included and in 1974, the whole place was absorbed by its larger neighbour.

The town boasts a rich cricketing heritage and you are either Pudsey Congs or Pudsey St Lawrence with both grounds just 1.1 miles apart.

Cricket legend Sir Leonard Hutton was born in the town and holds the record for the highest individual score England v Australia, 364, at the Oval Cricket Ground, in August 1938. He was captain of England between 1952 and 1955.

RELATED LINKS:

In pictures: Historic Farsley - the Leeds village mentioned in the Domesday Book

In pictures: Historic Armley - the suburb in the shadow of the city centre