In pictures: Historic Morley - the Leeds town built on seven hills

It is the Leeds town built on seven hills - just like the Eternal City of Rome.

For the record they are Daisy Hill, Scatcherd Hill, Dawson Hill, Chapel Hill, Hunger Hill, Troy Hill and Banks Hill.

Morley is first mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086 and means “open ground by a moor”.

It was later made famous for its textile industry, notably the cloth, shoddy, which was worn by both sides in the American Civil War.

