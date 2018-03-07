Photo gallery: Historic Armley - the Leeds suburb in the shadow of the city centre

Have your say

It is home to a prison and at one time the world’s largest woollen mill.

Yes, were talking Armley - the suburb which lies less than a mile from Leeds city centre and boasts a host of famous former residents.

Novelist and former YEP journalist Barbara Taylor Bradford - whose debut novel A Woman of Substance has to date sold miore than 30 million copies worldwide - lived there, as did playright Alan Bennett and pop anarchists Chumbawamba.

Barbara Taylor Bradford: “I think I’ll die at my desk”: Click here for full interview

The tank scene in the 1963 film Billy Liar was filmed on Wellington Road and local residents were used as extras.

Enjoy these historic images of a bygone Armley plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive.