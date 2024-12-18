Leeds police has revealed the identity of the victim of a crash on Great George Street earlier this week as Kenneth “Kenny” Smith.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm on Monday, December 16, and involved Kenny, a pedestrian, and a blue Voge motorcycle.

Both involved were rushed to the hospital, where Kenny died a short time later.

Kenny’s family has shared a photo of the 65-year-old.

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to come forward, with CCTV footage revealing several drivers and pedestrians in the area at the time of the collision who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the vicinity is urged to check for dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation.

Information can be shared with the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240683404.

The rider of the motorcycle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.