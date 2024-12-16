Great George Street: Leeds city centre street closed after serious incident with motorists urged to avoid area

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:01 BST
A busy street in Leeds city centre has been closed after a serious incident this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to a crash on Great George Street at around 3pm today (December 16) involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on social media that two people have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Great George Street closed on Monday afternoon after a serious incident.placeholder image
Great George Street closed on Monday afternoon after a serious incident. | James Hardisty

Road closures have been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the force told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the street is likely to remain closed “for some time”.

