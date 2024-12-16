Great George Street: Leeds city centre street closed after serious incident with motorists urged to avoid area
A busy street in Leeds city centre has been closed after a serious incident this afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to a crash on Great George Street at around 3pm today (December 16) involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed on social media that two people have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Road closures have been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the force told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the street is likely to remain closed “for some time”.
