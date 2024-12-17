A motorcyclist has been arrested following a fatal crash in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at approximately 3pm yesterday (Monday, December 16), when a motorcycle was in collision with a pedestrian on Great George Street.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcycle was in collision with a pedestrian on Great George Street. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider, a 26-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with facial injuries.

“He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

Road closures were put in place while further enquiries were carried out into the collision. These were removed at just after 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing to anyone who witnessed it, or who the blue Voge 125cc motorcycle being ridden prior to it.

If you can assist then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240683404.