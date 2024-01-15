A body believed to be missing Leeds man Graham Connell has been recovered from the River Aire today (January 15).

Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that underwater search officers found a body at about 12pm in part of the river near to the junction of Aberford Road and Bullerthorpe Lane, Woodlesford.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, it is believed to be Mr Connell. His family has been informed and officers are continuing to support them.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

The tragedy comes almost a month after Mr Connell was first reported missing. He left his home on December 18 for one of his regular runs with Goldendoodle Maddy near to Woodlesford Lock, but was not seen since. The alarm was raised when the 64-year-old failed to return home that evening.

Since then, an intense search for Mr Connell has been underway, with police combing canal banks in the area. During the investigation, a detective said it was “out of character for Graham to go missing”.

