A police search for missing Leeds man Graham Connell has intensified after his pet dog was found dead.

The dog that was with missing 64-year-old Graham Connell has been found dead in the River Aire at Woodlesford this morning, as officers continue to search the area for him.

Maddy, his family’s sandy-coloured Goldendoodle, was recovered from the river near to Wyke Beck this morning. Her identity was confirmed by microchip.

Police search specialists, including underwater search officers, are continuing to search the area around Woodlesford Lock, where Graham regularly runs, and are continuing to appeal for any sightings that could assist the investigation.

He left his home in Morley by car at about 3.45pm on Monday to go for a run and was reported missing at 7.35pm after he failed to return home.

His normal running route is alongside the Aire & Calder Navigation and River Aire up to Skelton Grange Road around Skelton Lake/Skelton Country Park and down to the bottom of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim with greying dark brown hair, which is wavy on top. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow running top, black leggings and red trainers.

His car, a grey Mercedes GLE 400 SUV, was found parked in the car park on Bullough Lane near to the entrance to Woodlesford Lock.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out searches of the wider area around Woodlesford Lock to find Graham and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him and his dog at any point along his usual running route on late Monday afternoon.

“We are also continuing to support the family following the discovery of their dog this morning and to keep them updated as we progress our searches for Graham.”