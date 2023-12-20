Police have been seen searching for a missing man near canal banks in Leeds.

The operation – to find Graham Connell, from Morley – is continuing after the 64-year-old left his home for a run with his dog on Monday afternoon (December 18).

Specialist police officers were searching around canal banks at Woodlesford Lock the following day, near to where they found his car in Bullough Lane – a grey Mercedes GLE 400.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to help with the search on Monday, but left shortly after midnight. They said in a statement that “nobody was found in the water”.

A detective from West Yorkshire Police said the force is concerned for his welfare and that it is “out of character for Graham to go missing”.

Graham left his home for his usual run with his sandy coloured Goldendoodle dog and was reported missing when he failed to return home. The ensuing search has been ongoing since Monday night.

Graham is described as slim with greying hair which is wavy on top. He was last seen wearing a royal blue dri-fit top, black leggings with shorts over the top and trainers.

His usual running route takes in Woodlesford Lock to the motorway bridge, along the canal and then back along the opposite bank towards St Aiden’s nature reserve.

Those who can assist enquiries have been asked to call Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 1671 of December 18.

Missing man Graham Connell, 64, from Morley, left his home for a run with his dog yesterday at around 3.45pm on Monday.

Specialist police officers have been searching canal banks and have been investigating around Woodlesford Lock.

Police found his car – a grey Mercedes GLE 400 – on Bullough Lane nearby.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was also called to help with the search, but confirmed that "nobody was found in the water" on Monday night.