Graham Connell, 64, from Morley, left his home for a run with his dog yesterday at around 3.45pm – but hasn’t been seen since last night.

Specialist police officers have been searching canal banks and have been investigating around Woodlesford Lock.

They said they found his car – a grey Mercedes GLE 400 – on Bullough Lane nearby.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was also called to help with the search last night, but confirmed that “nobody was found in the water” and that they left the scene shortly after midnight.

A detective from West Yorkshire Police said it is “out of character for Graham to go missing”.

Graham left his home yesterday afternoon for his usual run with his sandy coloured Goldendoodle dog and was reported missing when he failed to return home. A search has been ongoing since last night.

Graham is described as slim with greying hair which is wavy on top. He was last seen wearing a royal blue dri-fit top, black leggings with shorts over the top and trainers.

His usual running route takes in Woodlesford Lock to the motorway bridge, along the canal and then back along the opposite bank towards St Aiden’s nature reserve.

Detective Inspector John Graham of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Graham’s welfare and since last night officers have been conducting extensive searches for him in the Woodlesford area.

“He was last seen leaving home at about 3.45pm for his usual run with his families’ female Goldendoodle dog but failed to return home.

“It is out of character for Graham to go missing and we are urgently appealing for information from anyone who saw him or has any information about his whereabouts.

“Officers would also like to speak with anyone who saw Graham parking up his grey Mercedes car on Bullough Lane late on Monday afternoon.”