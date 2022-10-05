Shayne Reid, 55, leases Whitehall Road Fishing Lake and puts both time and money into maintenance of the private lake as a labour of love.

However, the drought in Leeds has put pressure on the ecosystem and left Shayne scrambling to try keep the lake in a healthy state.

"I’m in tears with it, it’s upsetting,” he explained. "With this drought we’ve had, every time it rains and then the sun comes out, it sucks all the oxygen out of the water.

A GoFundMe page has now set up to enable Shayne to invest in the future of the lake. Image: Steve Riding

“It’s still water, so I need some kind of movement in the water, I’ve spent a small fortune myself on air pumps, solar panels and batteries to try and keep the water moving but they’re just not big enough.

"What’s happening now is the oxygen is being depleted, especially with the high and low pressures of the weather. The lake needs netting of all the small fish so the ecosystem can start working properly.”

Shayne initially began looking after the lake with friends but the close proximity of the lake to his home in Pudsey meant he ended up taking much of the responsibility for its upkeep.

However, recent difficulties have led to the lake being closed to keen fishers who can organise visits as Shayne attempts to restore the oxygen balance to the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

recent difficulties have led to the lake being closed off completely to keen fishers. Image: Steve Riding

St George’s Crypt, a charity for the homeless, vulnerable and those suffering from addiction, also use the lake for days out but they have had to be put on hold.

"The lake needs netting of all the small fish so the ecosystem can start working properly,” Shayne said. “Personally, I can’t afford that on my own and I’m losing fish. Some of them are £1,500 and when one of them struggles and dies, it’s heartbreaking.

“When you see something like that and it’s out of your hands, what I need to do is try help it as much as I can. You’re not supposed to mess with nature but I’m trying to help it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has now set up to enable Shayne to invest in the future of the lake.

Having the water netted is his first priority but it comes at a cost of just under £1,000.

Shayne recently lost a close friend to cancer and has named one of the fish after his late friend, meaning he is even more determined to see them saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lost a really good friend a couple of months ago through cancer,” he said. “Ross never got the chance to come up but I’ve named one of the fish after him and I’ll be gutted if that goes.”

The lake is private but people can gain access on request and Shayne hopes the New Farnley community can hold on to the lake.

"A lot of people will say ‘it’s not your lake’ but that’s not the point I’m trying to get across,” he said. “I’ve made a nice retreat for the animals, I’ll be gutted if it all went to waste. It’s a nice community thing.”