Enjoy these photo memories from around Farnley during the 1990s. PIC: Steve Riding
Enjoy these photo memories from around Farnley during the 1990s. PIC: Steve Riding

18 photo memories from Farnley in the 1990s

These photos bring together old and new Farnley in a gallery celebrating life in the community during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:11 pm

It was a decade the LS12 community had a smile on its face thanks to achievements in school, local sport and beyond. This packed gallery features faces you may remember and turns the spotlight on stories making the news as well as celebrating community pride and spirit. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Farnley in the 1990s

Children in front of mural they have produced at Old Farnley Community Centre in August 1996.

Photo: Keith Allison

Photo Sales

2. Farnley in the 1990s

Farnley Park High School U-15s team pictured in October 1996. Back row from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot (captain), Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham.

Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales

3. Farnley in the 1990s

Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary in March 1998.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Farnley in the 1990s

Do you remember Terence and Christine Mudd? They ran The Woodcock pub. Thye are pictured in June 1997.

Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5