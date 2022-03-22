18 photo memories from Farnley in the 1990s

1. Farnley in the 1990s
Children in front of mural they have produced at Old Farnley Community Centre in August 1996.
Photo: Keith Allison
2. Farnley in the 1990s
Farnley Park High School U-15s team pictured in October 1996. Back row from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot (captain), Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham.
Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Farnley in the 1990s
Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary in March 1998.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Farnley in the 1990s
Do you remember Terence and Christine Mudd? They ran The Woodcock pub. Thye are pictured in June 1997.
Photo: Peter Thacker