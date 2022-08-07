15 pictures looking back at Pudsey in 2001

But there were also some tough times, too, as the community pulled together after a fire gutted Crawshaw High School.
Here, we've dug through the YEP's archives to bring you a collection of photographs from 2001.
1. William Hague visit
William Hague, the former Conservative Party leader, pictured during a question and answer session in May 2001, with the pupils of Pudsey Grangefield High School.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
2. Rolling with the punches
West Yorkshire Boxing Association Round One ABC event at Bien Venue, Pudsey. Left to right, Danny Roberts, assistant coach, Tony Lumb, sponsor of event, Rob Richardson, Jim Huddleston, Steven Roe, Mark Bateson, main coach.
Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Firefighters battle blaze
Firefighters tackle the blaze at Crawshaw School, Robin Lane, Pudsey, on July 13, 2001.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. School blaze
Staff watching on as firefighters tackle the blaze at Crawshaw School, Robin Lane, Pudsey, on July 13, 2001.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson