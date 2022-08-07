Asda Pudsey's general store manager Peter Brigden, in a 'mock arrest' by PC Marie Exley and Inspector Andy Oddy, as part of a stunt to raise money for Children in Need. He was taken to Pudsey Police Station on November 15, 2001 - and only to be released 'when enough money had been raised' as part of the comedy appeal.
15 pictures looking back at Pudsey in 2001

From a festival celebrating all things beer to a school visit from the former Tory party leader, 2001 was a year with many highlights for the residents of Pudsey.

But there were also some tough times, too, as the community pulled together after a fire gutted Crawshaw High School.

Here, we've dug through the YEP's archives to bring you a collection of photographs from 2001.

1. William Hague visit

William Hague, the former Conservative Party leader, pictured during a question and answer session in May 2001, with the pupils of Pudsey Grangefield High School.

2. Rolling with the punches

West Yorkshire Boxing Association Round One ABC event at Bien Venue, Pudsey. Left to right, Danny Roberts, assistant coach, Tony Lumb, sponsor of event, Rob Richardson, Jim Huddleston, Steven Roe, Mark Bateson, main coach.

3. Firefighters battle blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Crawshaw School, Robin Lane, Pudsey, on July 13, 2001.

4. School blaze

Staff watching on as firefighters tackle the blaze at Crawshaw School, Robin Lane, Pudsey, on July 13, 2001.

