The site, thought to be the largest council-owned park in Europe, is one of Leeds’s most iconic treasures.

Sara Dawson, vice chair of the Friends of Roundhay Park, said her group’s mission is to: “Roundhay Park is iconic, and it is loved not just by the people of Leeds but people all over Yorkshire.

"It has something for everyone – for young kids, older kids, it’s a really beautiful place.

Roundhay Park is loved by people from Leeds and beyond. Pictured: Aisa Eros on holiday from Hungary by the fountains in the Monet Gardens back in July. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We love the park so much. We are in it day in day out, whether it’s cleaning duck weed from the lake or planting flowers – whatever we can do to protect this park, we will do it.”

The park is celebrating a significant milestone in its history, as it is now 150 years since John Barron raised enough money to purchase the park on behalf of the people of Leeds.

It was then opened to the public by Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert.

"It’s as loved now as it was then,” added Sara. “It was a huge event when it opened.

"This park is the closest big park to the city centre and is the largest council-owned park in Europe. There is so much to offer.”