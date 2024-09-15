Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands more households in the city could get a brown bin under possible changes to food waste recycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council said it was now considering plans to allow both garden and food waste to be deposited in brown bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands more households in Leeds could get a brown bin under possible changes to food waste recycling. | Shutterstock

A consultation will be launched on the proposal, which could see around 70,000 more Leeds households become eligible for a brown bin.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for environment, revealed the plan at a full council meeting on Wednesday (Sep 11).

He said the city was already meeting its requirements to recycle metals, plastic, paper and glass.

Coun Rafique said: “That leaves food waste as the remaining waste stream to collect and recycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore considering allowing food waste to be presented with garden waste in brown bins, expanding the current service to be all year round and made available to more households.”

Coun Rafique, Labour member for Chapel Allerton, said the council was awaiting information from the government on future funding for food waste collection.

A decision could be made later this year on whether to proceed with the brown bins scheme.

Coun Rafique said: “This would mean Leeds would remain a three-bin city, but offering a full range of recycling options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further options would be considered over food waste recycling for households without a brown bin, he added.

The city’s Labour group was forced to defend its overall performance on refuse collection at the meeting.

Coun Mark Dobson, leader of the Garforth and Swillington Independents, tabled a motion saying the service had been below standard this spring and summer.

He told the Leeds Civic Hall meeting: “The refuse service is currently broken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition councillors called for a cross-party working group to tackle missed bin collections, saying they received many complaints from householders.

But a Labour amendment was passed, saying more than 10.5m household bins had been emptied around the city so far this year.

The city’s refuse staff had also been collecting a 30 per cent increase in green bin contents, Labour said.