At the Budget Council meeting in Civic Hall this afternoon (Wednesday) the leader of Leeds City Council confirmed work is underway on plans to introduce kerbside glass recycling collections for the first time in the city.

It is estimated that Leeds residents currently put 11,400 tonnes of glass in their black bins each year, which if recycled would have huge environmental benefits, including a carbon saving of around 2,600 tonnes of carbon per year.

More detail will be announced shortly, with the intention to have the collections up and running this summer. Importantly, there will be no additional cost for the collections.

Leeds residents will soon be able to put their glass recycling in their green bins. Photo: National World

The council leader James Lewis said: “We know there is big demand from residents for more convenient glass recycling, so I’m delighted to confirm people will be able to put glass in their green bin when this service is up and running later this year.”