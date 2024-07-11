Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Council have confirmed the date from which residents will be able to use their green bins to recycle glass bottles and jars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Households across Leeds will be able to recycle glass bottles and jars in their green bins for the first time from August 1.

This includes all colours of glass and means that everything from wine, spirits and beer bottles, to jam jars and pasta sauce jars can now all be recycled in the Leeds green bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the glass bottles and jars collected from the green bins will be recycled and remelted in Yorkshire and turned into new bottles and jars ready for use within a month. Caps, lids and labels can be left on ready for collection.

Households across Leeds will be able to recycle glass bottles and jars in their green bins | National World

Coun Mohammed Rafique said: “We are delighted to be able to start this glass collection service, which we know has long been an aspiration for the city and its residents.

“From August 1 people can put their bottles and jars in their existing green bin which will help make a significant difference to our recycling rates and benefit the environment and the local economy.

“This is part of providing simpler recycling opportunities and choices for Leeds residents, without creating more bins for them to manage and put out on the streets. It will be a win-win all round and we can’t wait to get it started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a huge network of bottle banks across the city, more than half of glass bottles and jars in Leeds are currently put in black general waste household bins and incinerated.

This amounts to 11,400 tonnes of glass which from August 1 can be placed in the green bin instead and recycled. The environmental benefit would be an annual carbon saving of 2,600 tonnes, the equivalent of taking more than 975 cars off the road each year.

Items such as oven-proof dishes, light bulbs, window or drinking glass, which do not melt at the same temperature as recyclable bottles and jars, can either be put in the black bin or taken to the nearest household waste and recycling centre.