The news was revealed at the Budget Council meeting at Leeds' Civic Hall on Wednesday (February 21), and works are underway to introduce the service in the city for the first time.

According to the council, it is estimated that Leeds residents currently put 11,400 tonnes of glass in their black bins each year.

Residents of Leeds will soon be able to use their green bins to recycle glass bottles and jars.

It added that if glass were recycled, it would have huge environmental benefits, including a carbon saving of around 2,600 tonnes of carbon per year.

Council leader James Lewis said: “We know there is big demand from residents for more convenient glass recycling, so I’m delighted to confirm people will be able to put glass in their green bin when this service is up and running later this year.”

How much will kerbside glass recycling cost households?

Kerbside glass collection will be free of charge for households in Leeds.

When is glass recycling collection due to start in Leeds?

No exact date has been announced, but the council said that it hopes to have the new service up and running by summer 2024.

How often will glass be collected by the council?

According to council leader James Lewis, glass will be recycled in green bins. While specifics are yet to be revealed, nothing has been said on changes to green bin collections once the new service is introduced.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Executive Member for Climate, Energy, Environment and Green Space added: “This is great news because it will have big environmental benefits. By enabling residents to put glass bottles and jars in green bins the glass will get recycled leading to significant carbon savings.