An update has been issued by Leeds City Council after an eviction notice was sought over an encampment of caravans that appeared on a green space and nature reserve.

It was reported on Monday (June 30) that “what appears to be an unauthorised encampment” sprang up on Arthur’s Rein over the weekend.

A resident told the YEP that, as well as the caravans, “heavy vehicles and work machinery” could be seen on the site and that there was concern that groundworks or other development activity could be taking place.

The 'unauthorised encampment' has appeared at Arthur's Rein in Seacroft, Leeds. | Chris Chap

He said: “Arthur’s Rein is widely understood to be a protected public green space, not designated for vehicle access, construction, or residential use.

“The activity could have serious implications for the environment, local access, and community safety.”

He has since said that he saw a digger-style on the site.

The council said it had applied to secure an eviction order and has today (Thursday) said that the application will be heard at Leeds County Court next Thursday (July 10).

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community ahead of the hearing.”

According to Discover Leeds, Arthur’s Rein is one a local nature reserve in Leeds – an area of semi-improved grassland – created by the council.

The website’s information section said: “The aim of this green space creation is to provide a valuable habitat corridor – running parallel to the Beck – from Roundhay to Rothwell, providing a home to the white clawed crayfish. Arthur’s Rein takes you on pleasant journey through a protected piece of nature.”