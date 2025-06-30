Arthur's Rein Seacroft: Leeds Council applies for eviction notice of 'unauthorised encampment' at nature reserve
Resident Chris Chap said that “what appears to be an unauthorised encampment” sprang up on Arthur’s Rein on Saturday evening (June 28) at around 6pm.
Mr Chap said: “Alongside the caravans, there seem to be heavy machinery and work vehicles, suggesting that groundworks or other development activity may already be taking place — potentially without permission.”
He said that the group were “not causing serious problems” but that a caravan had been parked close to one of the entrances, making it difficult to gain access.
Mr Chap added: “Arthur’s Rein is widely understood to be a protected public green space, not designated for vehicle access, construction, or residential use.
Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
“The activity could have serious implications for the environment, local access, and community safety.”
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware and has visited this encampment.
“We are in the process of applying for a court order to evict the group.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community.”
According to Discover Leeds, Arthur’s Rein is one a local nature reserve in Leeds – an area of semi-improved grassland – created by the council.
The website’s information section said: “The aim of this green space creation is to provide a valuable habitat corridor – running parallel to the Beck – from Roundhay to Rothwell, providing a home to the white clawed crayfish. Arthur’s Rein takes you on pleasant journey through a protected piece of nature.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.