Leeds City Council has applied for an eviction notice after several caravans were set up on a green space and nature reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Chris Chap said that “what appears to be an unauthorised encampment” sprang up on Arthur’s Rein on Saturday evening (June 28) at around 6pm.

Mr Chap said: “Alongside the caravans, there seem to be heavy machinery and work vehicles, suggesting that groundworks or other development activity may already be taking place — potentially without permission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council has applied for a court order to evict the group from Arthur's Rein in Seacroft. | Handout

He said that the group were “not causing serious problems” but that a caravan had been parked close to one of the entrances, making it difficult to gain access.

Mr Chap added: “Arthur’s Rein is widely understood to be a protected public green space, not designated for vehicle access, construction, or residential use.

“The activity could have serious implications for the environment, local access, and community safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in the process of applying for a court order to evict the group.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community.”

According to Discover Leeds, Arthur’s Rein is one a local nature reserve in Leeds – an area of semi-improved grassland – created by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website’s information section said: “The aim of this green space creation is to provide a valuable habitat corridor – running parallel to the Beck – from Roundhay to Rothwell, providing a home to the white clawed crayfish. Arthur’s Rein takes you on pleasant journey through a protected piece of nature.”