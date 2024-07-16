Meanwood: Police patrols stepped up in Leeds suburb following arrival of unauthorised traveller encampment

Police have stepped up patrols in a Leeds suburb following the arrival of an unauthorised traveller encampment.

The encampment, on land off Meanwood Road, Meanwood, was first reported on July 10. Pictures taken this morning (July 16) show at least eight caravans parked on the site along with other vehicles, which is close to Meanwood Valley Urban Farm.

According to West Yorkshire Police, there have been recent reports of “noise and anti-social behaviour”.

Tony Johnson

A force spokesperson said: “Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are continuing to liaise with the local authority and traveller services.

“Officers have increased their patrols of the area to monitor the encampment for any issues and will continue to listen to the concerns of residents and respond accordingly, striking a balance between the rights of the landowner, the community, and the travellers.”

One nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the YEP that they have had to close the windows of their property as a result of noise.

They added: “The people that live here are disabled and elderly, and some are extremely vulnerable. This is impacting all of our lives and we are at the end of our tether with it.”

They said they contacted the police and the council with their noise complaint, but have not yet had a response from the local authority.

Leeds City Council was contacted for comment.

