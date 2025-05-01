Dawlish Road: 'Complex investigation' as new details released after two found dead in Leeds including suspected missing woman
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is conducting extensive investigations into the incident at a property on Dawlish Road, near East End Park.
Police received a call just after 8:30pm on Tuesday, April 29, from someone concerned about a woman living in a flat within a multi-occupancy building at the location.
Officers arrived and, upon entering, discovered the bodies of both a woman and a man inside. Both had sustained injuries.
The woman has not yet been formally identified, but she is believed to be the 28-year-old female who had been reported missing earlier that evening. The male, who also awaits formal identification, is thought to be a 32-year-old man from Bradford.
DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “A complex investigation remains on ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident at this address.
“The circumstances of both deaths remain under investigation but at this time we do not think there was any third-party involvement in what has taken place.
“Although formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe we have identified both parties and have informed relatives.”
She added: “We are appealing for information and would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity outside or near the address from Sunday onwards.
“We would also like to speak with anyone who has footage showing unusual activity at the location.
“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of 29 April.
“Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”
