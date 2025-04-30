West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances of what happened.
A cordon is in place around the scene, with a forensic tent outside the property and specialist teams continuing their investigations.
Here are eight pictures showing the latest from the scene -
1. East End Park police scene
Two bodies were discovered at a Leeds flat by police as they responded to a missing person’s report. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. East End Park police scene
Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. East End Park police scene
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside." | Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. East End Park police scene
The statement continued: "Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. East End Park police scene
A cordon remains in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. East End Park police scene
show forensic officers continuing their work near to the flat where two bodies were discovered. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.