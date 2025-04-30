Dawlish Road East End Park: Eight pictures from police scene in Leeds after two bodies discovered at flat

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST

A heavy police presence remains on a residential street in East End Park today (April 30) after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a flat.

Officers were called to the property on Dawlish Road on Tuesday night following a report of a missing woman. Upon entering the address, they discovered the two bodies.

West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances of what happened.

A cordon is in place around the scene, with a forensic tent outside the property and specialist teams continuing their investigations.

Here are eight pictures showing the latest from the scene -

Two bodies were discovered at a Leeds flat by police as they responded to a missing person’s report.

1. East End Park police scene

Two bodies were discovered at a Leeds flat by police as they responded to a missing person’s report. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.

2. East End Park police scene

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside."

3. East End Park police scene

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside." | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The statement continued: "Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

4. East End Park police scene

The statement continued: "Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A cordon remains in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property.

5. East End Park police scene

A cordon remains in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

show forensic officers continuing their work near to the flat where two bodies were discovered.

6. East End Park police scene

show forensic officers continuing their work near to the flat where two bodies were discovered. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

