West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances of what happened.

A cordon is in place around the scene, with a forensic tent outside the property and specialist teams continuing their investigations.

Here are eight pictures showing the latest from the scene -

Two bodies were discovered at a Leeds flat by police as they responded to a missing person's report.

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside."

