Live as police investigations continue in Leeds after man and woman's bodies found at flat near East End Park
Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside.
“Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”
A cordon is in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property.
For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow the live blog below.
Forensics tent erected
Pictures from the scene show a forensics tent erected to the rear of the property in question.
Pictures from the scene
Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe has been to the scene this morning and captured the below photographs:
What we know
