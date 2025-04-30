Live

Live as police investigations continue in Leeds after man and woman's bodies found at flat near East End Park

By Charles Gray, James Connolly
Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Police investigations are ongoing this afternoon after two bodies were discovered at a flat in Leeds.

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found.Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found.
Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

A cordon is in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property.

For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow the live blog below.

Live as man and woman's bodies found at Leeds flat

13:28 BST

Forensics tent erected

Pictures from the scene show a forensics tent erected to the rear of the property in question.

A cordon is in place and a forensics tent has been erected to the rear of the property.A cordon is in place and a forensics tent has been erected to the rear of the property.
A cordon is in place and a forensics tent has been erected to the rear of the property. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
13:09 BST

Pictures from the scene

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe has been to the scene this morning and captured the below photographs:

A scene has been in place at Dawlish Road in Leeds after two bodies were discovered in a flat.A scene has been in place at Dawlish Road in Leeds after two bodies were discovered in a flat.
A scene has been in place at Dawlish Road in Leeds after two bodies were discovered in a flat. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found.Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found.
Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
13:06 BST

What we know

A man and woman have been found dead at a flat in Leeds.

Police were attending the property on Dawlish Road in Osmondthorpe last night (Tuesday) following a report of a missing person.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

