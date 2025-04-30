Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigations are ongoing this afternoon after two bodies were discovered at a flat in Leeds.

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.

Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

A cordon is in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property.

For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow the live blog below.