East End Park: Man's body found at Leeds property as West Yorkshire Police say death 'not being treated as suspicious'
A man’s body has been found at a house in Leeds.
Police were called at 10.36am yesterday morning (Tuesday) to a report that a man’s body had been found in a property on Vinery View in East End Park.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Later in the evening, in a separate incident, police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a flat on Dawlish Road, also in the East End Park area.
Officers were attending after receiving a missing person’s report and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.
