A man’s body has been found at a house in Leeds.

Police were called at 10.36am yesterday morning (Tuesday) to a report that a man’s body had been found in a property on Vinery View in East End Park.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A man's body was found at a property on Vinery View in East End Park, Leeds. | Google

Later in the evening, in a separate incident, police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a flat on Dawlish Road, also in the East End Park area.

Officers were attending after receiving a missing person’s report and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.