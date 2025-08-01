A car park in Leeds city centre is set to reopen after a van crashed through the wall above the entrance.

Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon (July 30) following the crash at The Markets Car Park on New York Street.

The car had crashed through an interior wall on the first floor of the NCP car park and was left protruding outwards over the building’s entrance.

Car remains hanging precariously from the side of the NCP Markets car park. | Submit

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that five people in total were taken to hospital, three of whom were pedestrians that were struck by rubble.

The car park remained closed yesterday (Thursday) but an NCP spokesperson has confirmed that it will reopen this morning.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that following an incident on our Leeds The Markets site on Wednesday afternoon, which caused some damage to our building, we are now able to reopen the car park from this morning.

“The area affected by the incident will be restricted from public use, and there will be staff on site to help direct customers and answer any questions.

“We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused to all our customers, and thank everyone for their patience whilst we had to temporarily close the car park to public access.

“We are back open now and we look forward to welcoming you to the car park.”