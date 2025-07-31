The Markets Car Park: Update issued after car crashes through wall in Leeds city centre causing huge emergency response
There was a huge emergency services response yesterday (Wednesday) after the crash at The Markets Car Park on New York Street shortly after 4pm.
A vehicle could be seen protruding through the wall above the entrance of the car park, as dozens of passers-by gathered to witness the extraordinary scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that five people in total were taken to hospital, three of which were pedestrians that were struck by rubble.
West Yorkshire Police have today (Thursday) provided an update, with a spokesperson saying: “Enquiries remain ongoing into (a) collision which resulted in a female pedestrian receiving a non-life threatening leg injury and two other pedestrians receiving minor injuries only.
“Management of the building for assessment of damage and repairs was passed back to its owners last night.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they “handed the incident over to the responsible persons at 17.50”.
NCP, which operates the car park, has also been contacted for more information the incident and asked whether it remains in operation today.
