A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree near Leeds on Good Friday.

Emergency services were called to Park Mill Lane in Flushdyke, Ossett, at around 3.30pm yesterday (April 18) following reports of a collision.

At the scene, they discovered that a black Renault Clio had left the road and collided with a tree.

The car hit a tree off Park Mill Lane in Ossett. | Google

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with a leg injury described as serious but not life-threatening.

The driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The road was cleared and reopened to traffic shortly before 6pm.