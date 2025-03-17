Police have issued an update following a four-car collision in Leeds in which one of the drivers fled the scene.

The crash happened around 8pm on Thursday, March 6, on Burley Road, at the junction with Hollis Place in the Woodhouse area.

The four vehicles involved in the crash were a Seat Ibiza, a VW Golf R, a Ford Transit van, and a parked VW Golf GTD.

Four cars were damaged in the crash on Burley Road in Leeds. | Handout

The 22-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment for injuries that were not deemed serious or life-threatening.

The VW Golf R, which had three occupants at the time of the crash, left the scene afterward and police said at the time that they were “working to identify the driver”.

West Yorkshire Police has today (Monday) said that there has not yet been any arrests and that enquiries are ongoing.

Footage shared with the YEP showed that there was significant damage to the side of the Seat, with one of its rear wheels lying in the middle of the road. A cordon was in place as well and there was also damage to the back of the VW Golf.