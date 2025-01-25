Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three teenagers have died following a crash near a Wakefield village last night.

At around 8.30pm on Friday (January 24), a black Seat Ibiza was travelling along Bramley Lane near West Bretton in the direction of Woolley when it drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where three men, two passengers aged 19 and one driver aged 18, were confirmed to have died.

Tributes at the scene of the fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield. | James Hardisty for National World

Two men who were also in the car were taken to hospital, where one remains with life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Speaking to PA, local residents reported there was “a lot of activity” around 9pm as emergency services arrived at the scene.

A local businessman told the news agency: "I noticed there was some commotion with a police helicopter and sirens"

Speaking about the deaths of the three teenagers, he added: "That's tragic. Awful."

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the way the car was being driven beforehand, or anyone who might have video footage, to contact them.

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and a fourth person suffering critical injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support."

He added: “Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1810 of 24/1.