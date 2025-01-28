Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family tribute has been paid to “one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men” following his death in a horrific crash near Wakefield

Koby Jones, 18, from Flockton, and two other men aged 19 died on Friday evening (January 25) after a car he was driving crashed into a tree on Bramley Lane near the village of West Bretton.

In a family tribute his mum Rebecca, said: “Koby was genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men I have ever known and we are so proud to call him our son! This family is broken and the world is going to be such a lonely place without him.

Koby Jones, far left, pictured with his family, who have said he was 'genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men' | West Yorkshire Police

“Whoever had the pleasure of meeting him would say the same.

“Love you son. Loved by ALL!”

The collision happened on Bramley Lane at around 8:30pm when a black Seat Ibiza car travelling in the direction of Woolley left the road and collided with a tree.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This was clearly a tragic incident where three people lost their lives and a fourth suffered life-threatening injuries and our thoughts remain with their families.

Tributes were left at the scene of the crash on Bramley Lane, near the village of West Bretton | National World

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and believe the car left the Horbury Bridge area at around 8.20pm.

“We would like anyone who saw the car travelling between Horbury Bridge and West Bretton around this time to please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Two other males, both aged 19, suffered fatal injuries in the collision. A fourth man who was seriously injured remains in hospital with life threatening injuries. Tributes were left at the scene of the crash.

Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250044651