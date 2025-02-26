Redwood Avenue, West Ardsley: Three people rushed to hospital after fire fully engulfs home in Leeds village
Three people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in a village on the southern edge of Leeds.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 4.30am on Wednesday (February 26) to reports of a property on fire on Redwood Avenue in West Ardsley.
A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that three crews were sent from Hunslet and Ossett to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed 100 per cent of the house.
The crews used a large jet, hose reels and breathing apparatus and successfully extinguished the fire.
Three individuals were taken to the hospital by ambulance due to injuries from smoke inhalation.
