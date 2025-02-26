Redwood Avenue, West Ardsley: Three people rushed to hospital after fire fully engulfs home in Leeds village

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in a village on the southern edge of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 4.30am on Wednesday (February 26) to reports of a property on fire on Redwood Avenue in West Ardsley.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that three crews were sent from Hunslet and Ossett to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed 100 per cent of the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fire engulfed the whole house.The fire engulfed the whole house.
The fire engulfed the whole house. | Google/National World

The crews used a large jet, hose reels and breathing apparatus and successfully extinguished the fire.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital by ambulance due to injuries from smoke inhalation.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:LeedsFireHospitalEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice