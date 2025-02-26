Three people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in a village on the southern edge of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 4.30am on Wednesday (February 26) to reports of a property on fire on Redwood Avenue in West Ardsley.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that three crews were sent from Hunslet and Ossett to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed 100 per cent of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire engulfed the whole house. | Google/National World

The crews used a large jet, hose reels and breathing apparatus and successfully extinguished the fire.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital by ambulance due to injuries from smoke inhalation.