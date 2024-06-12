2 . West Ardsley in the 1960s

Number 95 Rein Road, a detached red brick property, in the process of being demolished to make way for the new bridge crossing the motorway. A woman holding a young baby is seen in the garden of number 97, which is also scheduled for demolition. In the foreground a man is loading the roof of his car with timber from the derelict house. Pictured in July 1968. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive