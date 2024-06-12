They showcase a calm and gentle slice of semi-rural life around the community during the 1960s, and feature panoramic views, beauty spots, local landmarks as well as capturing change with the building of the M62 motorway. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive who collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
South Leeds: 29 warm-hearted photos take you back to West Ardsley in the 1960s
These warm-hearted colour photos chart a decade in the life of West Ardsley and its residents.
