South Leeds: 29 warm-hearted photos take you back to West Ardsley in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These warm-hearted colour photos chart a decade in the life of West Ardsley and its residents.

They showcase a calm and gentle slice of semi-rural life around the community during the 1960s, and feature panoramic views, beauty spots, local landmarks as well as capturing change with the building of the M62 motorway. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive who collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Jude's Pond at the top of Haigh Moor Road in August 1967.. It was a familiar feature and relatively clear at the time this picture was taken. since that time it has gradually infilled with reeds and, although the area is still marshy, there is no longer a stretch of open water there.

Number 95 Rein Road, a detached red brick property, in the process of being demolished to make way for the new bridge crossing the motorway. A woman holding a young baby is seen in the garden of number 97, which is also scheduled for demolition. In the foreground a man is loading the roof of his car with timber from the derelict house. Pictured in July 1968.

Sheep grazing in a paddock located at the junction of Haigh Moor Road with Batley Road. Pictured in August 1967.

The view looks towards the junction of Haigh Moor Road with Batley Road. Haigh Moor Road is seen disappearing off into the distance and Batley Road cuts across in front of the stone built terraced properties. The little boy is standing on a continuation of haigh Moor Road as a cart track onto the fields of Haigh Hall Farm. Pictured in August 1967.

A brickworks and disused quarry at Woodkirk. A warning notice says 'Danger Blasting. Blasting taking place. Series of short blasts on klaxon horn. All clear.' Bricks are stacked along the side of the building and there is a tall brick chimney. Pictured in August 1967.

Topcliffe Farm in August 1967.

