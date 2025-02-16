Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Leeds after the kitchen erupted in flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, at a semi-detached property in Rothwell, was reported shortly after 2pm this afternoon (February 16).

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Manor Crescent in Rothwell after the kitchen erupted in flames on February 16. | Google/National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It saw three crews rush to Manor Crescent, as teams used two hose reels to battle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that smoke alarms had been fitted at the property and were working properly.

No details relating to the cause of the incident have yet been released.