Manor Crescent Rothwell fire: Firefighters battle blaze at Leeds home after kitchen erupts in flames

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:03 BST
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Leeds after the kitchen erupted in flames.

The incident, at a semi-detached property in Rothwell, was reported shortly after 2pm this afternoon (February 16).

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Manor Crescent in Rothwell after the kitchen erupted in flames on February 16.

It saw three crews rush to Manor Crescent, as teams used two hose reels to battle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that smoke alarms had been fitted at the property and were working properly.

No details relating to the cause of the incident have yet been released.

