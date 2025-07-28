Breaking
Hunslet Green: Police issue statement after body found in loading bay at Leeds retail park
Police have issued a statement after a man’s body was found in the loading bay at a Leeds retail park.
Emergency services were called at 2.56pm on Saturday (July 26), to reports a man had been found in a loading bay at Hunslet Green Retail Centre in Leeds.
Officers attended the scene and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries established the male’s death was not believed to be suspicious.”
A file has been passed to the Coroner for further enquiries.
