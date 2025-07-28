Police have issued a statement after a man’s body was found in the loading bay at a Leeds retail park.

Emergency services were called at 2.56pm on Saturday (July 26), to reports a man had been found in a loading bay at Hunslet Green Retail Centre in Leeds.

Police were called to reports a male had been found in a loading bay at Hunslet Green Retail Centre. | Google/NW

Officers attended the scene and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries established the male’s death was not believed to be suspicious.”

A file has been passed to the Coroner for further enquiries.