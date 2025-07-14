Leeds coroner: Officers issue appeal to help find family of 59-year-old Bramley man after sudden death

An appeal has been issued for help finding the family of a Leeds man following his sudden death.

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Keith Miller, aged 59, from Broadlea Terrace in Bramley.

Mr Miller died on Thursday July 3.

An appeal has been issued from the coroner's office in Wakefield.
An appeal has been issued from the coroner's office in Wakefield. | National World

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.

