The derelict site included buildings on land bordering Leasowe Road and Pepper Road with plans for an £2.75 million investment to build 36 new homes. Two bedroom semis and three bedroom detached homes were projected to cost between £21,950 and £24,675. This was Hunslet in the 1980s, a decade which saw efforts to protect the community's proud industrial heritage as the winds of social and economic change blew in.
South Leeds: 17 photo gems chart changing face of Hunslet in the 1980s
This bird’s eye view of Hunslet shows disused factory buildings which were set to be demolished to make way for new houses.
