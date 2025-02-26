The derelict site included buildings on land bordering Leasowe Road and Pepper Road with plans for an £2.75 million investment to build 36 new homes. Two bedroom semis and three bedroom detached homes were projected to cost between £21,950 and £24,675. This was Hunslet in the 1980s, a decade which saw efforts to protect the community’s proud industrial heritage as the winds of social and economic change blew in. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia