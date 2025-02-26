South Leeds: 17 photo gems chart changing face of Hunslet in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

This bird’s eye view of Hunslet shows disused factory buildings which were set to be demolished to make way for new houses.

The derelict site included buildings on land bordering Leasowe Road and Pepper Road with plans for an £2.75 million investment to build 36 new homes. Two bedroom semis and three bedroom detached homes were projected to cost between £21,950 and £24,675. This was Hunslet in the 1980s, a decade which saw efforts to protect the community’s proud industrial heritage as the winds of social and economic change blew in. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1980s.

1. Hunslet in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1980s. | YPN Photo: YPN

The site of the former Leek Street flats which in September 1989 was earmarked for major improvement.

2. Hunslet in the 1980s

The site of the former Leek Street flats which in September 1989 was earmarked for major improvement. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Rev Joseph Wieland, pictured at the Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road in March 1987, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary.

3. Hunslet in the 1980s

The Rev Joseph Wieland, pictured at the Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road in March 1987, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary. | YPN Photo: YPN

Morrisons supermarket in the Hunslet District Centre pictured in April 1983.

4. Hunslet in the 1980s

Morrisons supermarket in the Hunslet District Centre pictured in April 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

A public area on the Rochford estate pictured in March 1980.

5. Hunslet in the 1980s

A public area on the Rochford estate pictured in March 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

February 1986 and conservationists launched a campaign to save Hunslet Mill.

6. Hunslet in the 1980s

February 1986 and conservationists launched a campaign to save Hunslet Mill. | YPN Photo: YPN

