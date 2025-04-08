At just after 2am this morning (April 8), West Yorkshire Fire Service responded to reports of a blaze on Domestic Street in Holbeck.
Six crews plus an aerial unite from Leeds x2, Hunslet x2, Odsal, Killingbeck and Bradford responded to the incident.
There were no reports of any injuries, although some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these images from the scene...
