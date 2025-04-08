Domestic Street Holbeck fire: 11 pictures of wreckage at scene after blaze rips through Leeds off-licence

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Firefighters rushed to the scene after a blaze broke out an off-licence in Leeds.

At just after 2am this morning (April 8), West Yorkshire Fire Service responded to reports of a blaze on Domestic Street in Holbeck.

Six crews plus an aerial unite from Leeds x2, Hunslet x2, Odsal, Killingbeck and Bradford responded to the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries, although some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these images from the scene...

West Yorkshire Fire Service responded to reports of a blaze on Domestic Street in Holbeck.

1. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

West Yorkshire Fire Service responded to reports of a blaze on Domestic Street in Holbeck. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Firefighters were called to the scene at just after 2am this morning (April 8).

2. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

Firefighters were called to the scene at just after 2am this morning (April 8). | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

3. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Partner agencies Northern Gas Network and Northern Powergrid also attended.

4. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

Partner agencies Northern Gas Network and Northern Powergrid also attended. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Six crews plus an aerial unite from Leeds x2, Hunslet x2, Odsal, Killingbeck and Bradford responded.

5. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

Six crews plus an aerial unite from Leeds x2, Hunslet x2, Odsal, Killingbeck and Bradford responded. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
There were no reports of any injuries, although some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

6. Domestic Street, Holbeck fire

There were no reports of any injuries, although some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsFire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice