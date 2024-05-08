Trinity Leeds: Shopping centre evacuated after fire breaks out in store
Trinity Leeds was evacuated this afternoon.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at Trinity Shopping Centre, Leeds city centre, at 4.51pm this afternoon.
Crews from Leeds, Hunslet and an aerial unit from Bradford initially responded to the call.
The incident was later upgraded to a five pump incident with crews from Killingbeck and Mirfield also in attendance.
A service spokesperson confirmed that as of 5.35pm the fire is now extinguished, with no reports of any injuries.
Trinity Leeds have been approached for comment.
