Trinity Leeds: Shopping centre evacuated after fire breaks out in store

Trinity Leeds was evacuated this afternoon.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th May 2024, 18:03 BST
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at Trinity Shopping Centre, Leeds city centre, at 4.51pm this afternoon.

Crews from Leeds, Hunslet and an aerial unit from Bradford initially responded to the call.

Trinity Leeds was evacuated this afternoon. Picture: Tony JohnsonTrinity Leeds was evacuated this afternoon. Picture: Tony Johnson
Trinity Leeds was evacuated this afternoon. Picture: Tony Johnson

The incident was later upgraded to a five pump incident with crews from Killingbeck and Mirfield also in attendance.

A service spokesperson confirmed that as of 5.35pm the fire is now extinguished, with no reports of any injuries.

Trinity Leeds have been approached for comment.

