Residents of a building in Leeds city centre were evacuated last night after a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

The incident occurred at Candle House on Wharfe Approach in Holbeck, just after 5 PM on March 11. Firefighters and police responded quickly to the scene.

Dramatic video footage captured smoke billowing into the sky above the Leeds/Liverpool Canal.

Here is everything we know about the fire so far:

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response. | NW

What happened?

Around 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 11, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of Candle House. Videos sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post showed thick smoke coming from a window approximately halfway up the high-rise building.

What have police and fire services said?

The police issued a statement last night advising motorists to avoid the area while emergency services managed the fire.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported this morning: “We were called at 17:37 to Wharf Approach, Holbeck, Leeds to reports of a fire in a high rise building.

“This was a fire on the 11th floor with 6 crews attending plus support teams.

“The building was evacuated while firefighters tackled the fire using large jets and breathing apparatus.

“The building was then handed back to the building owner, no reports of any injuries.”

Smoke was seen rising from the 11th floor. | NW

What have residents said?

Residents spoke with the Yorkshire Evening Post this morning, indicating they had been evacuated from the building for approximately two hours before being allowed back inside.

Rik Menmouth, a security guard at Candle House, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he has been in direct contact with the fire brigade, who confirmed that "a vat of oil has ignited and spread."

Earlier reports had suggested that an electrical fault was the cause of the fire.